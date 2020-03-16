2.0 Degree Earthquake Hits Near Nador in North Morocco

The trembling was 11 kilometers deep, at 35,160 degrees North latitude and 3,520 degrees West, ING declared

Rabat – Morocco’s National Geophysical Institute (ING) recorded an earthquake yesterday of 2.0 degrees on the Richter scale in the province of Driouch, 55 kilometers from the northern city of Nador.

ING declared that the tremor’s epicenter was in the rural village of M’hajer and happened at 4:22:02 p.m. local time.

The trembling was 11 kilometers deep, at 35,160 degrees North latitude and 3,520 degrees West, ING added.

Driouch province experienced a stronger earthquake on December 5, 2019, of 4.0 degrees on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the December quake was in the village of Talilit, with a depth of 16 kilometers.

On November 27, 2019, ING recorded a 3.8 degree earthquake in the village of Temsamane, also in Driouch.

The northeast of Morocco has recorded several severe earthquakes, including a quake with a magnitude of 5.2 degrees on the Richter scale, on January 21, 2016, in Nador.

Al Hoceima experienced a devastating earthquake of 6.3 degrees in 2004. The tremor had a maximum perceived intensity of IX (violent) on the Mercalli intensity scale.

The natural disaster of Al Hoceima killed more than 600 people, injured 926, and left 15,000 homeless.

In 1960, the southern city of Agadir recorded the deadliest earthquake in the history of Morocco, a violent shake of 5.8 degrees with a maximum perceived intensity of X (extreme) on the Mercalli intensity scale.

The 1960 tremor claimed the lives of over 15,000, injured 12,000, and left 35,000 homeless.