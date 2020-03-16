COVID-19 Moroccan Ministry of Health Launches ‘141’ Emergency Hotline

The hotline, available at telephone number 141, is dedicated to medical emergencies linked to COVID-19.

Rabat – Amid the fast-paced developments of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Morocco’s Ministry of Health has launched a new telephone number, 141, for medical emergencies, called “Allo SAMU.”

The new communication tool comes in addition to the “Allo Yakada” service, available at the telephone number 080 100 47 47, said a press release on Sunday, March 15.

Both numbers are connected to the National Public Health Emergency Operations Center (CNOUSP).

The launch of the new number aims to reduce pressure on the “Allo Yakada” service call center, explained the ministry.

The “Allo SAMU” service is exclusively for people with difficulty breathing, a fever, or a cough. Call centers will give callers advice and quick assistance in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, the “Allo Yakada” service provides information and general recommendations on COVID-19, advice for travelers, and information on the current health situation in Morocco.

Both tools have an automatic call distributor to reduce the waiting time. They are also available 24/7 to respond to citizens’ inquiries.

The recently-launched service currently covers eight Moroccan regions out of 12. Citizens from the southern regions of Draa-Tafilalet, Beni Mellal-Khenifra, Guelmim-Oued Noun, and Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab will not have access to “Allo SAMU” but can still contact the “Allo Yakada” service for all their inquiries.

Amid the global COVID-19 crisis, the health ministry based its communication strategy around transparency with the public and regular updates.

Since the confirmation of Morocco’s first COVID-19 case on March 2, the ministry has shared daily numbers of both positive and negative tests for the virus.

The ministry also organizes regular press conferences to reassure citizens that the global pandemic remains under control in Morocco.

As of Monday morning, health authorities confirmed 29 COVID-19 cases in Morocco, including one patient who died and one who fully recovered. The ministry also did 135 medical tests on suspected cases that yielded negative results.