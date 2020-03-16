ANSR Encourages Moroccans to Postpone Driving License Tests

Driving license candidates should consider rescheduling their examinations for June 2020.

Rabat – Morocco’s National Road Safety Agency (ANSR) has advised drivers to delay visits to registration centers as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a press release, the ANSR called on holders of driving licenses and registration cards to visit registration centers only if absolutely necessary.

The agency stressed the need to avoid crowds inside registration centers and urged visitors to centers to maintain a safe distance of at least one meter from others.

ANSR also advised prospective drivers to postpone license tests to June 2020. The agency clarified that appointments can be canceled and rescheduled on the same day.

The agency encouraged all drivers and candidates for license exams to adhere to ANSR’s directives, contribute to public health and safety, and avoid the risks of COVID-19.

ANSR will continue to update the public of changes in the management of its services.

Morocco confirmed its 29th case of COVID-19 today.