Morocco Closes Mosques Amid Mounting Fears of Coronavirus

The decision affects all prayer times, not just Friday prayers.

Rabat – Morocco has decided to close all mosques throughout Morocco amid the mounting fears of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Academic Authority for Fatwa in the Supreme Scientific Council announced their decision to close all mosques starting today.

The decision does not only affect Friday prayers but all five daily prayers, the statement said.

The announcement is in line with a series of preventive actions urging precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Like most countries, Morocco is affected by the pandemic with 29 confirmed cases. As cases increased, Morocco decided to suspend all international flights and flagship events to fight the spread of the disease.

The state also launched a series of disinfection operations in public spaces and transport as part of measures against the virus.

Health authorities announced today that 135 people who suspected they might be infected tested negative for coronavirus.

The virus killed one patient in Morocco so far, an 89-year-old woman who suffered a chronic disease that weakened her immune system.

The country also reported on a recovery case of a Moroccan man in his 30s. The man, who left the hospital, arrived in Morocco from Italy.

The Moroccan government considers the country to still be in the first phase of the virus as the majority of the cases came from abroad.

Patients have now tested positive across Morocco, in Casablanca, Fez, Rabat, Marrakech, and Tetouan.