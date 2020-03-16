France is one of Europe’s most severely-hit countries by COVID-19, with more than 5,400 confirmed cases.

Rabat – The monitoring unit at the Moroccan embassy in Paris is mobilizing all of its efforts to support the Moroccan community, amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in France.

Following the suspension of flights and maritime links between Morocco and France on March 13, the Moroccan embassy in Paris set up a monitoring unit in all the Moroccan consulates in France.

The diplomatic representation recommends Moroccans postpone their trips and avoid trying to travel to Morocco by driving to ferry points because trans-Mediterranean maritime lines are suspended.

The embassy also recommends Moroccans stay in close contact with airlines and travel agencies if they had previously-planned trips to ask about postponement and refunds.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan consulates in France called upon the Moroccan community to follow the recommendations of local health authorities.

Moroccan consulates will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will continue to answer Moroccans’ inquiries and provide emergency consular services. However, they advise Moroccans to only visit consulates in emergencies.

The Moroccan consulate in Paris has also mobilized a team at the Paris-Orly Airport to guide stranded Moroccans and inform them of new developments.

On March 14, France announced it was moving onto the third stage of the fight against COVID-19, implementing a new set of preventive measures. As of March 16, the European country has confirmed over 5,400 COVID-19 cases and reported 127 deaths due to the virus. On March 15 alone, France recorded 924 new cases.

According to recent statistics, there are over 755,000 Moroccans residing in France, excluding those with dual nationality.

The Moroccan embassy launched a telephone number, 01 45 20 69 35, to receive all inquiries. They also set up a call center that links callers with the consulate closest to them, available at 08 01 84 00 02.

The list of telephone numbers for Moroccan consulates across France is as follows: