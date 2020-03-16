COVID-19 Moroccan Embassies Help Expatriates in Peru, Bolivia, Japan

Amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of Moroccans residing abroad proves to also be a priority for Moroccan authorities.

Rabat – Amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Morocco’s diplomatic missions across the world are doubling their efforts to assist Moroccans residing abroad and ensure their safety.

The Moroccan embassies in Japan, Peru, and Bolivia are the latest to create monitoring units to inform Moroccan communities in their respective countries about the developments of COVID-19.

The Moroccan embassy to Peru and Bolivia, based in the Peruvian capital, Lima, announced the creation of the unit on Sunday, March 15.

The embassy set up a telephone number, 0051 989 998 761, available for all Moroccans living in the Latin American countries. The Moroccan community can also reach out to the monitoring unit via email: embajadademarruecosenlima@gmail.com.

Peru has currently confirmed 71 COVID-19 cases, while its neighbor Bolivia confirmed 10 cases. The two countries have not reported deaths due to the virus yet.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan embassy in Tokyo created a monitoring cell on Monday, March 16.

Moroccans living in Japan can access the new service via telephone, 0081 3-5485-7171, or email: consulairemaroc.tokyo@gmail.com.

Japan is the fourth most highly infected country in Asia, with over 800 COVID-19 cases, including 24 deaths and 118 recoveries.

The diplomatic representations also called upon Moroccans to follow the recommendations of local health authorities.

The new monitoring cells are the latest in a series of units launched by Moroccan embassies in highly-infected countries. Earlier this month, the Moroccan embassies in Italy, Spain, Germany, and France launched monitoring units.

While the units were first created in highly-infected countries with large Moroccan communities, it seems that the trend is now being transferred to countries with smaller communities for precautionary reasons.