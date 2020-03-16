The CAF decided to play the Champions League and the Confederation Cup in one leg rather than two.

Rabat – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the stadiums where the final matches of the current season’s CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup will take place, in a recent statement.

CAF shared that Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat will host the final of the Confederation Cup. The Gaboma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon, will play host to the African Champions League final.

African football’s governing body decided, in a novel move, to hold the final match of the Champions League and the Confederation Cup in one leg– instead of two legs– in a neutral stadium. CAF received hosting bids between February 11-20.

The statement added that the CAF emergency committee met under the chairmanship of the first CAF vice-president, Constant Omari Selemani. The committee examined all files and studied the residence and infrastructure of each stadium before announcing its final decision.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s Raja Athletic Club (RCA) will face off against Egypt’s Zamalek SC in the Champions League semi-finals, while the other semi-final will bring together Egypt’s Al-Ahly and Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club (WAC).

In the Confederation Cup, the first semi-finals will bring together two Moroccan teams, RS Berkane (RSB) and Hassania Agadir (HUSA), while Egyptian Pyramids FC will play against Guinea’s Horoya.