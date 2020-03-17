Morocco Confirms Second Coronavirus-Related Death

Health authorities also confirmed a new case this morning, bringing the total number of patients diagnosed with the virus to 38.

Rabat – Morocco’s Health Ministry announced the country’s second fatality due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday.

The victim was a 75-year old Moroccan man from Sale, Rabat’s twin city.

The ministry also confirmed a new coronavirus case today, bringing the total number of infections to 38. The new case involves a Moroccan man who arrived from France. The patient’s health status is “not worrying,” according to the ministry.

The newly diagnosed patient is isolated in a hospital in the city of Casablanca.

Today’s confirmed fatality is the second pandemic fatality in Morocco, following the death of an 89-year old Moroccan woman.

Morocco’s government considers the virus is still in its first phase in the country, as almost all of the patients arrived in Morocco from Europe, including Spain, Italy, and France.

The North African country took a series of preventive measures to end the spread of the pandemic, including shutting down schools, hammams, theaters, clubs, mosques, and coffee shops

Morocco also suspended all international flights.