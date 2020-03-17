Microsoft Launches COVID-19 Tracker

Microsoft search engine Bing has released an interactive map that tracks novel coronavirus cases by country.

Rabat – The interactive map tracks COVID-19 cases in all countries. Users can retrieve information regarding the number of active cases, recoveries, and fatalities both by country and worldwide.

The tracking device also provides videos and articles to communicate country-specific information to its users. The pandemic has infected 182,762 worldwide to date, including 7,161 fatalities.

Bing updated the map combining data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other credible sources. Some videos are questionably credible. The website’s information panel for Morocco credits amateur YouTubers as video sources. Articles shared across the platform are not consistently up-to-date.

Other international companies are joining forces with local authorities to curb the novel coronavirus outbreak. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Sunday, March 15, that his company has partnered with the U.S. government to provide an informational website for Americans.

“We’ll be rolling out an initial version of the website late Monday, March 16, and we’ll continue to enhance and update it with more resources on an ongoing basis,” Pichai elaborated.

The makers of Dior, Givenchy, and Guerlain are producing free hand sanitizer to offset France’s shortages.

Morocco’s Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Green and Digital Economy and Ministry of Labor and Professional Integration insist that companies in Morocco contribute to curb any COVID-19 spread with strict hygiene regulations on their premises.