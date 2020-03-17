ONCF Reduces Trains to Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport

The announcement follows the Moroccan government’s decision to postpone all international flights to and from the country.

Rabat – Morocco’s national railway operator, ONCF, decided to reduce the frequency of trains linking Casablanca’s Mohammed V International Airport starting today, March 17.

ONCF announced the update in a press release. The decision aligns with the decline of passengers traveling by airplane.

The announcement follows the Moroccan government’s decision to postpone all international flights to and from Moroccan territory amid mounting fears of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“From Tuesday, March 17, 2020, there will be a change in the frequency of the trains connecting Casablanca and Mohammed V international airport,” the release explained.

The Moroccan government has taken several measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a domestic outbreak of the virus. These include suspending all school activities and closing mosques, restaurants, museums, restaurants, coffee shops, public hamams (traditional baths), movie theaters, clubs, gyms, sports stadiums, and theaters.

The new measure took effect at 6 p.m. yesterday, March 16, and will stay in effect until further notice.

In addition to shutting down public spaces, RATP Dev, the tram operator in Casablanca, announced that it has taken hygiene measures and is working to raise awareness on preventing infections. RATP Dev is commissioning workers to disinfect public spaces and ticket machines, and requiring that agents remind passengers to adhere to hygiene protocols.

Morocco’s Ministry of Industry and Ministry of Labor announced new hygiene rules for all companies in Morocco to follow in a joint press release yesterday, March 16.

The Ministry of Health announced the second COVID-19 fatality in a press release this morning, March 17. The ministry also confirmed one new case, bringing the number of infections in Morocco to 38.

The newest confirmed patient is a Moroccan expatriate from France who was diagnosed in Casablanca. Meanwhile, Morocco’s second recorded fatality was a 75 year old man from Sale.