Coronavirus; Pharmacies Will Remain Open Throughout Morocco

Rabat – The Confederation of Pharmacists’ Unions of Morocco (CSPM) reassured citizens that all pharmacies throughout the country will continue to operate during standard hours during the coming period.

The CSPM press release explained that pharmacies will “adhere to that in their official working times and carry out periodic guarding without the slightest change in the pharmaceutical services provided.”

The announcement comes after a Ministry of Interior statement informing citizens that restaurants, cafes, hamamms, gyms, movie theaters, and other public facilities will close, as a measure to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country.

“We want to inform all citizens that all the precautionary measures taken by the Moroccan government toward the various different institutions related to the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus do not concern national pharmacies,” the unions said in a joint statement.

Pharmacies are health facilities and a “mainstay of the health system of our country,” the press release added.

The unions also warned that citizens should buy medicines only according to their needs.

“There is no need to purchase additional medicines and store them, because it does not make sense.” The unions warned that medicine could expire if stockpiled, which will affect users’ safety.

The unions called on citizens to adhere to these instructions so that all of Morocco’s pharmacies can maintain quality services for all customers.

The measures are in line with standard actions taken to reassure citizens amid mounting concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Morocco has confirmed 38 cases of the virus, including two fatalities. The country announced the first case of recovery last week.