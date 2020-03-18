Local Authorities Campaign Against Spread of Novel Coronavirus

Morocco has not instituted a nationwide quarantine, but authorities urge citizens to stay home as much as possible to avoid proliferating infections.

Rabat – Local authorities have taken to the streets across the country, asking citizens to take all preventive measures seriously to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Morocco.

Several videos showing authorities driving through streets with loudspeakers went viral on social media yesterday, March 17.

In the videos, authorities spread messaging asking citizens to adhere to preventive measures, and to stay home as much as possible to maintain safety and help the country limit its number of infections.

Several celebrities also filmed videos in their homes, encouraging their followers to respect prescribed precautions to guard against the virus.

Morocco registered 49 coronavirus cases in total as of today, March 18. The country’s fatalities stand at two, with one full recovery.

Morocco’s government asked citizens to adhere to hygienic measures to keep themselves and others safe.

Health authorities ask citizens to wash their hands regularly and to avoid touching their face or eyes. Authorities also ask members of the public to cover their mouth and nose when they sneeze or cough to avoid spreading the virus.