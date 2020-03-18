Moroccan Judiciary Members Donate to COVID-19 Management Efforts

The CSPJ's contribution reflects standards of solidarity and national responsibility, following the vision of King Mohammed VI.

Rabat – Moroccan members of the Higher Council of Judicial Power (CSPJ) decided to join parliamentarians, and announced in a press release today, March 18, their contributions to King Mohammed VI’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

The CSPJ’s contribution reflects the standards of solidarity and national responsibility modeled by King Mohammed VI, the statement added.

The judiciary members will donate one month’s salary to the initiative.

For his part, CSPJ Deputy President Mustapha Fares invited the kingdom’s magistrates to make contributions and anchor national values of citizenship and solidarity.

Yesterday, March 17, parliamentarians and members of the government announced their contribution to King’s special fund.

Meanwhile, members of the two houses of parliament announced that they donated one month’s salary to the efforts.

King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, initially worth over $1 billion, on March 15 to mitigate the social and economic effects of the novel coronavirus.

Since the fund’s creation, Moroccan institutions and government employees have stepped up with contributions, racking up an additional $1 billion.

Most recently, Morocco’s Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) contributed to the fund with a donation of MAD 1 billion ($103 million).

BCP said the contribution is part of a global system set up by the institution to fight the pandemic’s spread.

Since the fund’s creation, several other Moroccan institutions have made contributions, including OCP group, Afriquia Gas, and Bank of Africa.