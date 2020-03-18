Morocco’s National Defense Administration Warns of Coronavirus Malware

Rabat – Morocco’s National Defense Administration is warning the public of malicious applications and websites that have appeared as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic triggers widespread media coverage.

In a press release, the administration gave the example of a mobile application called “Covidlock” from the website “Coronavirusapp.” The app is ransomware that encrypts the user’s device and demands the user pay a $100 ransom within 48 hours in order to regain access to the infected device, according to the statement.

If the ransom is not paid, the app warns that contacts, photos, and other content will be deleted and private information will be disclosed.

The National Defense Administration also illuminated a malicious application that shows users a map of the COVID-19 outbreak while installing malware that compromises devices and steals confidential information.

BlackWater is yet another type of malware that has appeared amid the novel coronavirus media frenzy, the press release continued. The malware sends out emails containing malicious attachments that claim to contain information about COVID-19 patients. Once the attachments are open, BlackWater installs malware on the device.

To prevent malware attacks, the National Defense Administration advises internet users to make sure that they are receiving COVID-19 information and updates from the Moroccan government or official media outlets.