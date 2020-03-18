COVID-19 Morocco Mall Shuts Its Doors

Rabat – Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Morocco Mall in Casablanca announced it will be closing its doors until further notice, starting today, March 18, at 6 p.m.

The only facilities that will remain open in the shopping center are the supermarket and pharmacy as they are considered “vital services.”

“The supermarket and pharmacy of the mall will remain open to maintain the offer of food products and other services of first necessity,” said the mall’s directors in a press release.

However, the two facilities will undergo several measures in accordance with the hygiene regulations recommended by Morocco’s health authorities.

Outdoor parking will remain accessible but the underground car park will be closed, the press release confirmed.

Morocco Mall is the largest shopping center in Africa, with over 200,000 square meters of floor space packed with famous brands of every variety.

The decision to close the shopping center comes a few hours after the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health urged citizens to confine themselves in their homes and limit going out to public spaces.

Citizens should only go out to purchase necessary goods or medical supplies or for work, recommended the authorities.

The measures remain exclusively precautionary, as the situation of COVID-19 in Morocco remains under control, reassured health authorities.

As of March 18, Morocco has confirmed 49 COVID-19 cases, including two deaths and one full recovery.