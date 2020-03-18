COVID-19: New Preventive Measures for Moroccan Prisons

The new preventive measures in Moroccan prisons have received positive feedback from detainees and their families.

Rabat – The General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) in Morocco announced today, March 18, new measures aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

DGAPR reduced the number of visitors of individual detainees to one person only, and restricted the number of visits to one per month, retracting the previously announced mandate of 15 days between visits.

Meanwhile, a number of visitors have provided their detained family members with sums of money and renounced physical visits, reflecting an “awareness and understanding of decisions made,” the press release added.

DGAPR declared that no COVID-19 infections have been recorded among detainees or employees of prisons throughout the country.

The body insisted its employees and medical staff maintain the highest level of vigilance in order to avoid any possible evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak, which is more likely to propagate in confined spaces.

The Ministry of Industry and Ministry of Labor announced in a joint press release on March 16 new hygiene rules for all Moroccan companies to follow to prevent the proliferation of COVID-19.

The ministries issued sanitary rules follow the government’s March 14 decision to ban public gatherings of more than 50 people.

On March 16, Morocco decided to close all mosques, restaurants, coffee shops, public hammams (traditional baths), movie theaters, clubs, gyms, and sports stadiums.

Health authorities in Morocco confirmed the country’s 49th case of the novel coronavirus today, March 18. The health ministry said that approximately 187 people with suspected cases tested negative for the virus in Morocco.

So far, Morocco has reported two fatalities due to the virus. The first recorded death is an 89-year-old Moroccan woman who arrived from Italy, and the second death is a 75-year-old man from Sale, Rabat’s twin city.

The first detected case in the country recovered on March 13 and left the hospital the same evening.