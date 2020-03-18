Interior Ministry Officials Contribute Salaries to COVID-19 Fund

The fund has collected more than $1.74 billion in donations in three days.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Interior has announced its contribution to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

The walis of Morocco’s 12 regions, governors of provinces and prefectures, as well as walis and governors at the central administration of the ministry, will contribute with a one month’s salary to the fund to consolidate the country’s efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contribution is “in harmony with the far-sighted vision and the will of King Mohammed VI and in application of the constitutional principle calling to jointly assume responsibility for the required contribution to face calamities,” said the ministry in a press release on Wednesday, March 17.

King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of the fund, initially worth over $1 billion, on March 15 to mitigate the social and economic effects of COVID-19.

The fund is designed to cover the costs of upgrading medical infrastructure and securing the necessary means, urgently needed, to properly treat people affected by the virus.

The special fund will also support the national economy, which has already started to waver in the face of the epidemic.

The fund has since received an additional $1.74 billion in contributions from banks, government bodies, cooperations, and private donors.

Members of the Moroccan government are also donating one month’s salary to the fund, while parliamentarians are contributing with their month-long allocations.