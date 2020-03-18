To Stem Spread of Coronavirus, Morocco Forces People to Stay Home

Moroccan forces have started forcing people to stay in their homes in order to stem the spread of Coronavirus in Morocco, a recent video published by Moroccan news outlet Alash TV shows.

Rabat – Moroccan forces have started forcing people to stay in their homes in order to stem the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Morocco, a recent video published by Moroccan news outlet Alash TV shows.

“Everyone must stay home, we must come together and unite today and demonstrate our awareness,” a member of Morocco’s auxiliary forces is heard through a megaphone in one of Casablanca’s neighborhoods.

“My dear fellow citizens, please stay more than ever before, today we need solidarity, sacrifice, patience and awareness of Moroccans to protect our country (…) enter your homes so we can stem the spread of the virus” he adds.

A group of Morocco’s auxiliary forces can be seen asking people to go back to their homes to protect themselves and their relatives from the coronavirus

The Moroccan government has yet to declare state of emergency and curfew, but it seems on the ground that it is already steeping up its efforts to force reluctant Moroccans to take social distancing measures and stay in their homes.

Earlier on Wednesday the ministries of Interior and Health said Wednesday in a joint statement that

As part of precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus in Morocco, the Moroccan government took a series of new measures to strengthen the monitoring system adopted since the outbreak of the disease,

In this context and following the measures previously announced, public authorities call on citizens to restrict and limit their movements and to comply with “sanitary isolation” rules at their homes as a precautionary measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the statement added.

To this end, movements in public places will be conditioned by the absolute need to go shopping, to receive medical care or go to work.

Local authorities and public forces, National Security and Royal Gendarmerie will be in charge of orienting citizens to respect the implementation of these measures taken for the general interest of the Moroccan people.

Regarding daily life’s needs and necessities, the source stresses that there is no need to worry about supply given the measures taken by the concerned sectors with a view to ensuring the usual flow at all distribution circuits of basic necessities, food and hydrocarbons, as well as the necessary products available at the various commercial spaces throughout the national territory.

The statement underlines the need to respect the precautionary health measures issued by health authorities, calling on citizens who could have coronavirus symptoms to go to the authorized health centers.

Morocco confirmed 54 cases of the novel coronavirus to date.