COVID-19; Moroccan TV Channel to Broadcast Lectures for University Students

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education announced that the Broadcasting and Television National Company (SNRT) has dedicated the Arriyadia TV (sports) channel to university lectures for Moroccan students.

Morocco suspended all education activities, including at universities, last week as part of the efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The education ministry released a press release on Wednesday, informing students of the decision to use the Arriadya television channel to broadcast lectures amid school suspension.

The ministry said the TV channel will broadcast lectures from 8 a.m. to midnight on a daily basis as part of the remote program put in place to ensure continuity until the end of the academic year.

The statement said the ministry will inform students once classes are ready to broadcast.

In addition to Arriayadia, SNRT’s channel four is also broadcasting remote classes for students at primary, secondary, and high schools.

The ministry announced last week that students who have national final exams at the end of the year, including first and second baccalaureate students, sixth grade students, and ninth grade students, will be prioritized.

The ministry implemented the remote learning program following the government’s announcement of the suspension of schools on March 13.

The ministry also put in plade a website available on the link telmidtice.men.gov.ma that provides lessons grouped according to level and subjects.

It currently includes hundreds of pre-recorded lessons in video format, and its database will continue to receive updates.

For students in remote areas who do not have access to television or to the Internet, schools will organize catch-up classes after the end of the suspension, assured the Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani.

El Othmani and the ministry of education warned students that the suspension of school in no way means a vacation, asking students to commit to online classes and those aired on the specified television channels.