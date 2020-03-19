Moroccan Students Stuck in Senegal

Despite the closure of the universities, the students are still unable to leave the country and are stranded in their dormitories.

A group of 140 Moroccan students are stranded in Senegal after the West African country locked down all university campuses in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19. The students are staying in their dormitories.

The Moroccan embassy in Dakar released a press release to reassure the students and their families that they are in constant contact with the students who are in the cities of Saint Louis and Theis.

The embassy is working closely with Senegalse authorities to support the students as much as possible as the country implements all efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The embassy assured students that the lockdown will not affect their living conditions or access to necessities.

The Moroccan embassy

As part of the follow-up of developments of the Coronavirus pandemic and its impact on Moroccan nationals abroad, the Moroccan Embassy in Dakar had set up since last weekend a crisis and communication unit for Moroccan nationals living in Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde.

Here are the Embassy contact numbers for this purpose:

For the general public:

+ 221 776 925 494

+ 221 772 434 427

For students :

+221 773 360 093

+221 778 738 103

+221 785 844 808

Email: ambmarocdakar@yahoo.fr