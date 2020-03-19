Coronavirus A Timeline of COVID-19 in Morocco

The virus first originated in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and has rapidly spread across continents.

Rabat – The coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, claiming the lives of vulnerable peopleas it extends its reach across the globe.

Morocco is among an increasing number of countries suffering from an outbreak of infections, with a total of 49 patients as of March 18.

Before the virus reached the kingdom, Moroccan police arrested a number of suspects for spreading fake news about the situation. The crackdown on allegations is ongoing.

The timeline below documents the chronology of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Morocco.

The timeline also includes measures implemented to contain infections and address impacts across all sectors in the face of pandemic proliferation.

March 2: First confirmed case

Moroccan health authorities announce the country’s first novel coronavirus case: A Moroccan man arrived from Italy in February, importing the virus. The statement asks citizens not to worry, as the man’s health was stable.

Canceling SIAM

The first COVID-19 case confirmed in Morocco prompts authorities to take preventive measures against the proliferation of the pandemic. After the first case announcement, the organizers of Morocco’s International Agricultural Exhibition (SIAM) announce their decision to cancel the 2020 event as part of the government’s preventive measures.

The 15th SIAM was scheduled to take place in Meknes from April 14 to 19. The Ministry of Agriculture and the SIAM Association announces the decision through a press release.

Ban on mask export

Morocco imposes an export license for medical protective masks, banning their export without special authorization from the ministry.

The measure follows several attempts to smuggle medical masks in foreign countries.

March 3: Information about a new case

In a morning press briefing, Morocco’s Minister of Health Khalid addresses the press to provide more details about the first confirmed case. During his talk with the press, the minister says the 39-year-old patient made contact with 104 people during his flight, including crew members.

Most of the people he has been in contact with in Morocco are in Casablanca and El Jadida.

Some of them, however, have traveled to other regions such as Ouarzazate. All of these people have been identified, and none exhibit symptoms of the virus.

Suspension of school faked after first case is announced

With the emergence of Morocco’s first case, several fake news reports appear on social media. One shares a rumor that Morocco has decided to suspend school, which the Ministry of Education denies in its first statement related to the virus.

The Ministry of Education calls on Moroccans not to share “this kind of fake news.” The ministry also urges citizens to verify such information and to contact relevant services before sharing this type of content.

March 4: Morocco’s Ministry of Interior releases a statement calling on citizens to stay alert in an effort to counter the fake news already circulating online.

“Stay vigilant in the face of the dissemination of false and fictitious information attributed to official parties through new technology techniques,” the ministry says.

March 5: Health authorities issue a press release announcing a new case: An 89-year old woman who arrived in Morocco from Italy is carrying the virus.

Organizers of the international Crans Montana Forum in Dakhla release a statement announcing their decision to cancel the gathering to limit the spread of infections.

The event was scheduled for March 18 to 21.

Morocco’s critical case

Later in the day, the Ministry of Health in Morocco announces that the second patient infected with COVID-19 is in critical condition.

The second patient is the 89-year-old Moroccan woman who arrived on a flight from Bologna, Italy on February 25.

The woman’s critical condition is attributed to a chronic disease that has weakened her immune system.

March 8: Morocco’s government decides to tighten measures against the pandemic, suspending flights to Milan and Venice.

The decision comes into effect the same day. The announcement follows the rapid surge of confirmed cases in Italy.

March 10: Health authorities release a statement announcing the diagnosis of a third coronavirus case in Morocco. The latest patient is a French tourist who arrived in Morocco on March 7.

The patient is in stable condition in a Marrakech hospital. Health authorities assure the public that all necessary public health measures are being taken, in line with international standards.

Morocco experiences its first COVID-19 fatality

The ministry releases a statement regretting the death of the second confirmed patient in Morocco, an 89-year old woman who traveled to Morocco from Italy.

She was in a critical condition because of her chronic disease, which weakened her immune system.

March 11: The Ministry of Health of Health announces two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to five.

The new patients are the wife and daughter of the French tourist who became the country’s third confirmed case of the virus on March 10.

Suspension of sea routes with Italy

The increase of cases in Italy prompts Moroccan authorities to suspend sea routes with the European country, which is the first European country to declare an outbreak.

The decision is in line with the government’s directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the merchant navy at the Moroccan Ministry of Transport and Logistics Directorate.

Sixth case confirmed

Health authorities confirm another new case, bringing the total to six. The patient is a French woman of Senegalese origin. The 64-year old woman arrived in Fez from France on Thursday, March 5.

The woman exhibited novel coronavirus symptoms on March 7, the ministry says.

March 12: Head of Government El Othmani El Othmani addresses citizens after a weekly government council, asking Moroccans to avoid overreacting and not to panic amid the global pandemic.

The head of government says the outbreak in Morocco is still in the first stage, emphasizing that necessary measures will be taken “in due time.”

March 13: Morocco’s health ministry confirms the country’s seventh case. The carrier of the virus is a 39-year old Moroccan man who arrived in Casablanca from Spain on March 4.

Suspending flights with Algeria

Morocco decides to suspend flights to and from Algeria, which was among the first African countries to confirm coronavirus cases.

Unified Friday sermon

All mosques give unified speeches as part of the nationwide campaign to publicize measures to prevent proliferation of the virus.

Morocco suspends school

Suspension of school is no longer a rumor.. Morocco decides to suspend all education activities nationwide to keep students and pupils safe and to limit the spread of the virus.

Eight cases

The Ministry of Health releases a statement later in the day confirming the country’s eighth case. The patient is a 64-year-old French woman who arrived in Taroudant, Morocco on March 2.

March 14: Morocco suspends flights to and from 21 countries including Greece, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Turkey, Denmark, Norway, and Austria, effective immediately.

In the Americas, air links are suspended with Canada and Brazil.

In Africa, Morocco decides to suspend flights with Egypt, Niger, Mali, Chad, Mauritania, and Senegal.

Morocco also suspends flights to and from the UAE, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, and Bahrain.

Morocco previously suspended flights with Italy, France, Spain, Algeria, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and Portugal.

March 15: The number of COVID-19 cases jumps to 28. Morocco’s 11 new cases originated in Spain (6), France (2), Italy (2) and Austria (1), the Ministry of Health clarifies in a press release.

Minister of Transport Abdelkader Amara is among the patients. The infection of Amara urges the government to ask all of its members to undergo COVID-19 tests. All of them test negative.

Suspending all international flights

Morocco suspends all international flights. The move angers some tourists who share videos expressing concerns.

Morocco reassures citizens that special flights will repatriate them.

King Mohammed VI’s Special Fund

King Mohammed VI orders the creation of the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19, initially comprising MAD 10 billion (over $1 billion).

March 16: Morocco confirms its 29th case. Health authorities say that 135 people tested negative for the virus.

Mosques close

With the spread of the virus, Morocco announces stricter measures. Mosque-goers are instructed to pray at home as all mosques nationwide will close their doors.

The decision affects not only Friday prayers but all five daily prayers.

More closures

Morocco closes coffee shops, restaurants, hammams, gyms, and clubs to limit virus proliferation.

New confirmed cases

During the evening, Morocco confirms nine new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37.

The nine patients are scattered throughout various cities, with two each in Rabat, Fez, and Marrakech. Meanwhile, Meknes, Agadir, and Casablanca each host one of the new patients.

Disinfection

Authorities implement hygienic measures for public spaces and transport. Workers in Morocco are disinfecting public transport including trams, buses, and taxis as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

March 17: New fatality, new case

Morocco’s health authorities announce the country’s second fatality. The victim is a 75-year old Moroccan man from Sale, Rabat’s twin city. The health ministry also confirms one new coronavirus case, bringing the number of confirmed infections to 38.

ONCF adheres to measures

Morocco’s railway company announces its decision to reduce the number of trains in operation to avoid the spread of the virus.

Pharmacy operations

The Confederation of Pharmacists’ Unions of Morocco (CSPM) reassures citizens that all pharmacies throughout the country will continue to operate during standard hours during the coming period.

In a press release, the confederation tells citizens pharmacies will “adhere to that in their official working times and carry out periodic guarding without the slightest change in the pharmaceutical services provided.”

Local authorities campaign

Several videos showing authorities driving through streets with loudspeakers go viral on social media. The authorities ask people to remain at home whenever possible to avoid infection.

Strict measures against fake news

The public prosecutor’s office says in a press release that it gave firm instructions to courts across the country to take legal action against anyone who spreads fake news about the coronavirus.

King’s assessment

King Mohammed VI chairs a committee devoted to following up on the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 in Morocco.

A group of banks contribute to the special fund, including Banque Populaire, which adds MAD 1 billion to the initial fund launched by the King.

In addition to banking institutions, Moroccan MPs and other government officials announce contributions to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

March 18: Morocco confirms five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 49.

All new patients arrived in Morocco from foreign locations, including two French nationals who are now isolated at a hospital in Agadir to receive medical care.

Restrictions on movement

The Ministries of Health and Interior ask citizens to limit their movement to their living space unless going into the public space is absolutely necessary. The measure seeks to clamp down the spread of the virus.

Police crack down on fake news

Police arrest suspects in Berrechid and Kenitra for their involvement in spreading fake news about the virus and the pandemic, and for trying to incite violence.

New confirmed cases

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb gives a press briefing, emphasizing that the coming days will be crucial.

The ministry of health confirms five more cases, bringing the totalto 54.

Remote university classes

The ministry of education informs university students that Arriadia television channel will broadcast lectures.

March 19: Health Ministry issues press release in the morning, confirming four new cases, bringing the total to 58.

DGSN-DGST contribution

General directorates of National Security and Territorial Surveillance announces decision to contribute to special covid action fund by MAD 40 million.

Coronavirus number leaps

The health ministry updates its graphics, announcing three more cases to bring the total to 61.

DGSN arrests

National police announce the arrest of a Moroccan female YouTuber for spreading fake news about the virus.

Second recovery

Morocco announces the second recovery of a local patient in Casablanca, who caught the virus from her husband.