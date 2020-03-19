COVID-19 Medical Staff in Marrakech Urge Citizens to Stay Home

The viral photo is part of the “stay home” campaign that promotes restriction of movement to avoid spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – Medical staff from the university hospital center in Marrakech shared a meaningful message through a photo that went viral on social media.

In the photo, a group of doctors and nurses carry papers bearing a message urging citizens to stay home amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Morocco.

“We are still working for you, so stay home for us,” the message reads.

The message is part of the “stay home” campaign that promotes self-isolation to avoid spread of the novel coronavirus.

The medical staff received applause from internet users, who expressed support and thanks for their sacrifice.

The message in the image is similar to photos shared by international medical staff, asking people to limit their movement to avoid the spread of the virus.

Morocco has 61 confirmed coronavirus cases. Health authorities announced the second recovery today.

A 89-year old Moroccan woman who arrived in Morocco from Italy and a 75-year old Moroccan man from Sale both died from the virus in Morocco.