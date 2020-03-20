US citizens wishing to leave Morocco for the US can get on flights but need to reimburse the US government.

Rabat – US State Department and the American embassy in Rabat have arranged special chartered flights for US citizens wishing to leave Morocco amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The notice to American travelers said the flights will depart from Marrakech Menara Airport, starting at 11:30 a.m. today.

“These flights will include a Marrakech to London Heathrow leg and an onward connecting flight to one of 10 cities in the USA served by British Airways.”

American citizens should pay $1,485 for a one-way tickets, which will include the flight to London and to one of 10 US destinations. Passengers must sign a promissory note for the flight before boarding.

The list of destinations includes: Miami (MIA), Los Angeles (LAX), Newark (EWR), Boston (BOS), Washington, D.C. Dulles (IAD), Chicago (ORD), New York City (JFK), Seattle (SEA), San Francisco (SFO), and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW).

“No cash or credit card payments will be accepted. You will be responsible for any arrangements or costs (lodging, onward destination or local transportation, etc.) beyond your initial destination in the USA. Exact departure time and routing are subject to change,” the embassy’s notice on Facebook reads.

The arrangement follows similar efforts by other countries to repatriate tourists stranded in Morocco. Morocco suspended all international flights on Sunday, March 15. Morocco will enter a state of emergency at 6 p.m. today in a nationwide lockdown.

The US State Department acknowledged that the situation was challenging for American citizens seeking to return home.

Several other countries organized repatriation flights after consultations with Moroccan authorities, including France, the UK, and the Netherlands.