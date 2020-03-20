SG of Morocco’s Ulema Council Donates Salary to COVID-19 Special Fund

The Special Fund for the Management of COVID-19 is still receiving donations, collecting more than MAD 25 billion so far.

Rabat – The secretary-general of Morocco’s Higher Council of Ulemas, Mohamed Yessef, has announced he will donate one month of his salary to the Special Fund for the Management of COVID-19.

In addition to Yessef, other members of the Ulema, Morocco’s highest religious authority, and members of local ulema councils will donate their monthly salary, Maghreb Arab Press reported today.

Secretary-General Yessef called on Moroccans “to be more mobilized and to follow all preventive health measures.”

Meanwhile, the WINXO Solidarity Foundation, part of the WINXO petroleum company, announced it would donate MAD 100 million to the special fund for the new coronavirus response.

The donations are part of a series of solidarity initiatives in Morocco following King Mohammed VI’s instruction to create the COVID-19 fund to fight against the repercussions of the pandemic.

Businesspeople, banks, and public and private institutions have all shown their commitment to support the government in alleviating the impact of the coronavirus spread with significant donations.

A number of Moroccan celebrities and football players have also demonstrated their spirit of patriotism and solidarity toward their fellow Moroccans by announcing that they will cover the expenses of multiple families during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a laudable initiative, professional Moroccan football player Abderrazzak Hamdallah announced he would sponsor 1,000 needy families affected by the temporary shut down of their income sources.

MPs also contributed to the fund and have called on the government to look after needy families by waiving electricity, water, and internet bills until the crisis is overcome.