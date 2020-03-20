Morocco’s CIMR to Distribute March Retirement Pensions Early

The decision aims to limit the movement of beneficiaries.

Rabat – The Moroccan Interprofessional Retirement Fund (CIMR) has announced that it will pay retirement pensions for March 2020 in advance due to COVID-19 spread in Morocco.

The CIMR said in a statement that the decision aims to limit the movement of beneficiaries and therefore falls under the Moroccan government’s preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The CIMR also decided to systematically pay the pensions for the month of April without requiring life certificates of the beneficiaries.

If necessary, the CIMR invites its beneficiaries to request information by emailing retirement@cimr.ma or by phone on 05.22.42.48.88.

Similarly, the body reminds beneficiaries that payment information can be viewed on the CIMRDIALCOM online service, accessible on www.cimr.ma.

Morocco has implemented an unprecedented set of measures to secure Morocco amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including the creation of a special fund to mitigate the social and economic impacts of COVID-19.

The fund has received significant donations from banks, business people, and public and private institutions totaling more than $2.5 billion as of March 20.

After suspending international flights, canceling schools, banning public gatherings, and closing non-essential businesses, the Moroccan government declared a state of emergency on March 19.

The state of emergency means citizens cannot go out to public spaces without special authorization from local authorities.

The decision came after the Ministry of Health detectedMorocco’s first local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, March 18.

Morocco has confirmed 74 cases of the virus, including two recoveries and three deaths.