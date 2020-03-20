COVID-19: Moroccan Musicians Stream Free Live Concerts

The cultural initiative follows the global “stay home” campaign that has swept social media.

Rabat – Moroccan musicians have decided to stream free live music concerts to entertain people staying home as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic escalates in Morocco.

The Tenor Foundation for culture launched the initiative on March 17 with the Moroccan Philharmonic Orchestra (OPM), the International School of Music and Dance (EIDM), and the Mazaya Sociocultural Program.

The 30-minute concerts will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on Facebook, Instagram, and the OPM youtube channel.

“We cannot do without playing for our audience,” the organizers said to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

According to MAP, the initiative’s March 18 concerts from EIDM welcomed Jean-Baptiste Aucler on the piano and Maksim Shapliak on the violin for performances of Mozart, Brahms, and Schumann works.

EIDM’s Wednesday concerts can be found on social media following the hashtag #EIMDGOINGLIVE.

On March 19, the public enjoyed OPM’s interpretation of Beethoven compositions, featuring Dafne Claudia Sevilla on the piano and Farid Bensaid on the violin. The concerts carry the hashtag #OPMGOINGLIVE.

The cultural initiative follows the global “stay home” campaign that has swept social media, encouraging citizens around the world to practice social distancing amid the growing threat of COVID-19.

Many celebrities have joined the campaign, urging fans to protect themselves and their families by adhering to preventive measures.

French-Moroccan comedian Gad Elmaleh delivered a small message to Moroccans in a video posted to social media, asking the Moroccan people to “please stay home”

“A lot of people are not believing what is going on,” he said, using a blend of French and Moroccan Arabic to deliver his message. “I want to ask you to please stay home.”

Morocco has confirmed 74 cases of COVID-19, with three fatalities and two recoveries.

Moroccan authorities declared a state of emergency on March 19, requiring Moroccans to get an “exceptional movement permit” to leave their homes.

The exceptions include going to work, shopping for essential items such as food and medicine, attending doctor appointments, and seeking urgent medical attention.