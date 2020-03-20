Ministry of Energy Morocco Has 40-Day Stock of Gas Cylinders

The Moroccan government is making efforts to explain that the state of emergency does not mean that economic activities will stop or that essential goods and services will be unavailable.

Rabat – Morocco has “a sufficient stock to meet the national need for gas cylinders with an autonomy of 40 days,” assured the minister of energy, Aziz Rebbah, today, March 20.

“The stock is replenished monthly by the reception of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) carriers through the various gas terminals and mainly the port of Mohammedia,” said Rebbah during a visit to the Moroccan Storage Company (SOMAS).

The statement calms the worries of Moroccan citizens anticipating a shortage in the supply of essential goods as Morocco enters a state of emergency to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Despite the exceptional demand in recent days, “the market remains regularly supplied thanks to the new purchases confirmed by the operators, which allow not only to maintain the current stocks, but also to improve their levels for the next three months,” assured Rebbah.

SOMAS in Mohammedia is a major actor in Morocco’s supply chain of gas cylinders. The company has more than 72% of the national storage capacity.

The company maintains its reception, storage, and delivery activities in normal conditions, the minister said, adding that all gas operators in the country also continue their activities normally.

On March 19, Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy made similar statements about the supply of goods to Moroccan markets.

According to the minister, the supply of goods will continue normally, despite the state of emergency.