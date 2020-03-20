Morocco’s public forces, police, Royal Gendarmerie, and military will enforce the measures and firmly and responsibly against anyone in public spaces.

Rabat – Morocco’s state of emergency came into effect today, March 20, at 6 p.m. until further notice.

The state of health emergency comes in response to the growing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. Morocco has confirmed 77 cases of the virus, including three deaths and two recoveries.

A statement from the Ministry of Interior declares that citizens must acquire authorization in the form of a document to enter public spaces.

The ministry specified that the local authorities will distribute the ‘exceptional movement permits’ to the houses of citizens.

The permit can also be printed and filled out from http://covid19.interieur.gov.ma to later be signed by the competent authorities.

Authorization is also provided to those employed by companies, factories, agricultural work, and commercial facilities related to the daily life of citizens, pharmacies, banking and financial sectors, hydrocarbon supply stations, clinics and medical facilities, agencies of telecommunications companies, essential freelance professions, and stores selling hygiene products.

Employees in the public and private sectors who have been authorized to go to work do not need additional movement permits.

The ministry underlined that the movement restrictions will remain in place until the end of the state of health emergency is lifted.

Citizens are required to comply with these mandatory measures under penalty of sanctions provided for in the Criminal Code.

Morocco’s public forces, police, Royal Gendarmerie, and military will enforce the measures and firmly and responsibly against anyone in public spaces.