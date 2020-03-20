Spain, Italy Experience Worst Coronavirus Death Tolls in One Day 

Italian police have cited more than 50,000 people for violating laws restricting movement.

Rabat – Italy and Spain recorded their worst COVID-19 death tolls today, March 20, confirming the highest in a single day since the outbreak in Europe.

Italy has recorded 4,032 fatalities in total, with 627 deaths on March 20. The total number of cases stands at 47,021.

The Italian army has been deployed to help move bodies in Italy as funeral service providers have been overwhelmed by the pandemic.

Italian media reported that 16,020 patients are hospitalized while more than 19,000 with symptoms are believed to be self-isolating.

Faced with a rapid spread of COVID-19, Italy imposed a country-wide lockdown on March 9, proceeding to suspend international travel and declare a state of emergency.

Italian authorities reported more than 9,000 people violated movement-restriction laws on March 19, adding that more than 50,000 people have been charged with breaking mandatory social isolation rules since their implementation.

The COVID-19 epidemic reached Italy four weeks ago. The country is now the hardest-hit in Europe and has the second-highest infection rate worldwide after China.

Spain recorded a staggering 235 fatalities on March 20, pushing the death toll to 1,050 from 767 on March 19.

Meanwhile, Spanish health authorities have confirmed 20,412 cases of the virus, with more than a third reported in Madrid.

Europe has now become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has infected more than 255,000 people worldwide and killed more than 10,400, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker.