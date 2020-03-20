The Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19 has collected more than $1.5 billion in donations.

Rabat – The Barid Al-Maghrib Group and the Insurance and Social Security Supervisory Authority (ACAPS) have announced their contributions to Morocco’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

The Barid Al-Maghrib Group announced in a statement today the donation of MAD 153 million (around $15.58 million) to the fund.

“This amount is distributed as follows: Barid Al-Maghrib: 53 million MAD and Al Barid Bank: 100 million MAD,” said the statement.

Aware that protecting the citizens’ health is everyone’s responsibility, the Barid Al-Maghrib Group emphasized that it has taken several measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 within its various sites and stores, through the strengthening of its health and safety mechanisms.

Meanwhile, ACAPS donated MAD 15 million (around $1.53 million) to the COVID-19 fund.

Additionally, ACAPS’s president, the secretary-general, and the directors have each donated a one-month salary to the fund.

“This decision demonstrates the Authority’s support for supporting the national effort to prevent and fight this pandemic,” said ACAPS in a press release.

ACAPS added that it is prepared to comply with the Moroccan government’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

King Mohammed VI called for the creation of the COVID-19 fund with an initial budget of $1 billion to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy and on Moroccan society.

The fund has since received more than $1.5 billion in donations from a number of state and private institutions, banks, business people, and private donors.

Donations are also accepted through a bank transfer to the account: RIB 001 810 00 780 002 011 062 02 21, open on the books of BANK AL-MAGHRIB / RABAT, in the name of the Ministerial Treasurer of the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Administration Reform.

Donations can also be made throughout Morocco by transfer, check or cash via the network of bank agencies or directly with public accountants under the General Treasury of the Kingdom at the national level (Ministerial Treasurers, Regional Treasurers, Prefectural and provincial treasurers, and collectors), and through the Moroccan embassies for donations from abroad.