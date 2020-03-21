Morocco Launches SMS Donations for COVID-19 Special Fund

Since its launch, the fund has received over $1.5 billion in donations from public and private institutions and individuals.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Economy launched the option to contribute to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19 via SMS messages.

Citizens wishing to contribute can send the word “DON” (donation in French) to 1919.

Each message sent to the number, available starting today, March 21, represents an MAD 10 donation ($1).

The new donation method aims to streamline citizens’ contributions to the special fund, especially as Moroccans are encouraged to stay at home. This provides the option to donate while avoiding physical locations that accept contributions.

King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19 on Sunday, March 15.

The fund, which had an initial budget of MAD 10 billion ($1 billion), covers the costs of upgrading medical infrastructure and addressing emergencies.

The special fund also serves to support the national economy, especially sectors most vulnerable to impacts from the COVID-19 crisis, such as tourism.

Soon after the fund’s creation, several institutions announced contributions, including banks, private companies, and other Moroccan institutions.

Government members, members of the parliament, interior ministry officials, judges, and members of the Ulema Council also donated one month’s salary to the fund.

In less than a week, the fund received over MAD 15 billion ($1.5 billion) in donations.

In addition to SMS messages, citizens can contribute to the fund through a bank transfer to the account: RIB 001 810 00 780 002 011 062 02 21, open on the books of BANK AL-MAGHRIB / RABAT, in the name of the Ministerial Treasurer of the Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Administration Reform.

Moroccan banks can also facilitate donation transfers directly to the fund.

Moroccans living abroad who wish to contribute can connect with Moroccan embassies, which can receive donations and route them appropriately.

The new SMS method of donation shows that even small sums of money are important and encourages citizens to participate in this act of solidarity.