COVID-19: Moroccan Museums Stream Live Visits for Art Lovers

Rabat – In light of Morocco’s state of emergency and the closure of several art events and institutes such as museums, the Moroccan National Foundation of Museums (FNM), decided to offer free online museum visits through a 360° virtual immersion.

Explanatory texts and descriptions about collection items will accompany the virtual visit.

The first virtual exposition took place yesterday, featuring the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art’s “In Front of Picasso” collection. The initiative was launched under the hashtag #lemuséeàlamaison.

The virtual museums are free to explore at http://picasso.visite360.ma.

Among similar initiatives, the Tenor Foundation, in collaboration with the Moroccan Philharmonic Orchestra (OPM), the International School of Music and Dance (EIDM), and the Mazaya Sociocultural Program, decided to stream free live music concerts to entertain people staying home, responding to the state of emergency in Morocco.

The 30 minute concerts will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on Facebook, Instagram, and the Orchestre Philharmonique du Maroc Youtube channel.

Both remote cultural shows follow the global “stay home” campaign that has swept social media, encouraging people around the world to practice social distancing amid the growing threat of COVID-19.

FNM decided to close all museums throughout the country starting March 16 until further notice, as part of the country’s preventive measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Moroccan Ministry of Health confirmed seven new cases today, March 21, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 86, including three fatalities and two recoveries.

Other flagship events that have been canceled include the Fez Festival of World Sacred Music, the Timitar Festival in Agadir, and the Mawazine Music Festival in Rabat.

The Fez Festival of World Sacred Music was scheduled for June 12, Mawazine was scheduled for June 19 to 27, and the Timitar Festival was scheduled for July 3.