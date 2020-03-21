Ten more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Morocco today, after a record 23 tested positive yesterday.

Rabat – Morocco has 10 new cases of COVID-19 as of 7:30 p.m. today, the Ministry of Health reported in its coronavirus update.

The country now has 90 “active cases” of people who are currently sick with the virus. Since the first person in Morocco tested positive for COVID-19 on March 2, three people have recovered and three have died.

The statement also confirmed the third person to recover from the coronavirus in Morocco will leave the hospital today.

The new cases are in the regions of Marrakech-Safi (3), Casablanca-Settat (2), Fez-Meknes (2), Rabat-Sale (2), and Draa-Tafilalet (1).

Saturday’s case in Draa-Tafilalet is the first in the region.

Most of Morocco’s 12 regions have confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The three regions with the most cases are Rabat-Sale (with 22), Fez-Meknes (with 21), and Casablanca-Settat (with 22). Marrakech-Safi has 10 cases, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima seven cases, Souss-Massa six cases, Oriental four cases, Beni Mellal-Khenifra two cases, Draa-Tafilalet one case, and Guelmim-Oued Noun one case.

The two southern provinces of Dakhla-Oued ed-Dahab and Laayoune-Sakia have not reported any cases.

Until March 13, Morocco’s case number was in the single digits. In the week since then, health authorities have alerted the public of multiple new cases daily.

At the same time, the government has taken serious measures to limit movement and prevent mores cases of the coronavirus.

Schools closed indefinitely on Monday, March 16, and the nation entered a state of “health emergency” at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

The state of emergency means that people can only leave their homes to go to work, buy groceries, or seek medical care. Anyone leaving their home also needs to carry an “exceptional movement permit.”

Security forces are on the streets helping to enforce Morocco’s lockdown.