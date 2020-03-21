The service provides accurate information and updates on the novel coronavirus crisis.

Rabat – COVID-19: World Health Organization Launches WhatsApp Health Alert Service

WHO announced the news on its official website and social media: “Today, WHO is launching a messaging service with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from Coronavirus.”

The service aims to provide credible information and news to people worldwide, especially in light of a dangerous proliferation of online misinformation. “This easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach 2 billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of people that need it,” WHO added.

The WhatsApp service provides details on symptoms, preventive measures, and domestic and global updates on COVID-19. The service also provides the latest situation reports and numbers “to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations.”

WHO provides access to the service via a link (http://bit.ly/who-covid19-whatsapp), which opens a conversation.

“Users can simply type ‘hi’ to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19,” writes WHO.

Morocco has engaged with several health alert services in consultancy during the COVID-19 crisis.

The kingdom is increasing measures to combat the spread of the virus, and declared a state of emergency on Friday, March 20. All Moroccans have been asked to remain at home if going out is not absolutely necessary.