WHO Director General: Coronavirus is Serious, Solidarity is Key 

The World Health Organization issues warnings on the COVID-19 crisis with a special emphasis on the African continent.

Rabat – The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a warning about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a press conference on March 20.

Ghebreyesus drew attention to the danger of the pandemic, particularly in “fragile” areas such as the African continent. The director-general insisted on solidarity’s role in overcoming the crisis.

“The coronavirus could put you in hospital for weeks, or even kill you,” said Ghebreyesus. “Even if you don’t get sick from the virus, the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else,” Ghebreyesus stressed this point to young people in particular.

“As I keep saying, solidarity is the key to defeating COVID-19- solidarity between countries and also age groups,” the director-general explained.

WHO expressed special concern for containment and treatment measures in Africa. “The best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst and prepare today,” said Ghebreyesus in a March 18 press conference.

“I think Africa should wake up. My continent should wake up.”

WHO is working hard to support Africa in combating COVID-19. “WHO is scaling up preparedness efforts for the coronavirus disease, now known as COVID-19, in the African region and supporting countries there to implement the recommendations of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee,” the organization announced on its website.

African governments join countries around the world in adopting preventive measures such as banning international travel, suspending studies, postponing events, and encouraging citizens to remain at home.

Morocco declared a state of emergency effective Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m. Morocco has reported 86 confirmed cases, including three deaths and three recoveries.