COVID-19; Royal Air Maroc Suspends Local Flights Until Further Notice

Morocco has imposed a series of measures to limit the mobility of people in the country.

Rabat – In light of the country’s state of emergency, Morocco’s national carrier, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), has suspended all domestic flights until further notice as part of the country’s efforts against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The company announced the decision on March 21 and invited its customers to inquire about commercial arrangements by calling (08 90 00 08 00).

RAM previously suspended international flights before Morocco declared a state of emergency on March 19.

Moroccan authorities launched a nationwide campaign urging citizens to stay home to avoid transmission of the respiratory infection.

Citizens and residents must fill out “exceptional movement permits” and carry them at all times for the purposes of going to work, buying groceries or medicine, or receiving medical care.

The restrictive measures aim to limit the proliferation of the epidemic in Morocco, where the number of confirmed cases has climbed to 104 in a matter of weeks.

The has country recorded three deaths and three full recoveries as of March 22.

Coronavirus cases have topped 300,000 worldwide, including more than 13,000 deaths and nearly 96,000 recoveries.