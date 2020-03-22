Around 498 suspected cases tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – Morocco’s Health Ministry confirmed five additional cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, March 22, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 109.

The ministry detected two of the cases in Casablanca, one in Marrakech, and two in Rabat.

The number of cases broke into the hundreds today after the Ministry of Health announced eight cases between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Cases are continuing to climb into the afternoon.

Since the start of the outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have performed 498 medical tests for suspected COVID-19 cases that yielded negative results.

The epidemic has so far claimed the lives of three people: An 89-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man, and a 39-year-old man. Three people recovered from the virus in Morocco, including two Moroccans. The third recovery was confirmed yesterday. The patient is a French woman of Senegalese origin.

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb reported the appearance of local infections on March 18, and after confirming the country’s 63rd coronavirus case, Morocco declared a state of emergency on March 19 to tackle the spread of the epidemic.