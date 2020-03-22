Morocco Launches Housing Initiatives to Protect Homeless From COVID-19

The initiative comes after Morocco declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rabat – The Minister of Solidarity, Equality, and Family, Jamila El Moussali, announced on March 22 that the Moroccan government has launched a set of initiatives to provide shelters for homeless people amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the country’s state of emergency.

The minister said the initiatives benefit the homeless communities of Oujda Inezgane, Agadir, Tangier, Casablanca, Rabat, and Kenitra.

El Moussali spoke about the initiative during her participation in the radio program “Sabah Baladi.”

“This action comes within the framework of the precautionary measures of an urgent nature taken to confront the exceptional situation in the kingdom,” she explained.

The measures are also in line with the “ministry’s responsibility to protect this category” from the coronavirus outbreak, she added.

El Moussali said that around 56 people who were living in the streets joined their families in the cities of Casablanca, Rabat, and El Fkih Ben Saleh.

The official also spoke about the situation of social welfare institutions and centers that house the elderly. She said the institutions are encouraging beneficiaries to join their relatives for enhanced safety, if they are able.

The minister also stressed the importance of opening shelters in coordination with local authorities in favor of the homeless.

El Moussali said solidarity does not depend only on financial support, but also on “solidarity, commitment to the procedures and measures of the health emergency” to avoid the spread of the virus across the country.

Morocco has now 109 coronavirus cases, including three fatalities and three full recoveries.