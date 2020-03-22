The action seeks to help people in remote areas and people who cannot afford data credits to access websites made available during school suspension.

Rabat – Morocco’s telecommunication operators have decided to offer free internet access to websites hosting online classes amid the coronavirus-induced school suspensions.

A joint press release from the Ministries of Education and Trade announced on March 22 that Inwi, Orange, and Maroc Telecom will afford free internet access to all online learning portals.

The move seeks to ensure the continuity of the pedagogic approach aiming to provide all students with the opportunity to benefit from remote learning in the best conditions.

Morocco announced the decision to suspend school on March 13. The decision came to effect on March 16.

The ministry replaced in-person lessons and classes with remote educational activities, allowing students to stay at home while continuing their studies.

The government launched the “Tilmid Tice” website to facilitate remote classes. The education ministry also broadcasts classes for primary, secondary, and high school on the Arrabia television channel.

The education system will prioritize first- and second-year baccalaureate students, sixth-grade students in primary school, and ninth-grade students in secondary school.

Meanwhile, university lectures are broadcasted on the Arryadia television.

Country-wide school suspensions serve to guarantee the safety of students and teachers against the spread of the virus.

Morocco has confirmed 109 cases of the novel coronavirus, including three deaths and three recoveries.