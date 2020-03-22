Moroccan Police Ask Drivers to Show Movement Permits From Closed Windows

Drivers can also stick the document to the rear windows of their vehicles.

Rabat – Moroccan national police have invited drivers to present their “exceptional movement permits” from closed windows as part of the measures to reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The police said drivers can also stick the permits at the rear window glass, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

Morocco’s Ministry of Interior introduced the permits after Morocco declared an emergency of state to limit the proliferation of the virus.

The permits are required for citizens and residents to go to work, buy essentials, or receive medical care.

Morocco has confirmed 109 cases of the coronavirus, including three deaths and three recoveries. Close to 500 suspected cases tested negative for the virus.

Moroccan health authorities advise regular hand washing and avoiding touching one’s face, especially the mouth and eyes. Medical experts also urge covering the nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing and maintaining a safe distance from others to avoid infection.

Around 330,00 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, including 14,443 deaths. However, 96,958 patients have recovered from the disease.