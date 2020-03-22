About 512 suspected cases tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – Morocco’s Health Ministry confirmed six additional cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, March 22, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 115.

The ministry detected three cases in Meknes, one case in Rabat, and two cases in Casablanca.

The number of cases broke into the hundreds today after the Ministry of Health announced eight cases between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Cases continued to climb into the afternoon and evening.

In addition to the confirmed cases, the ministry also announced the country’s fourth COVID-19 fatality. The patient died in Khouribga.

The epidemic has so far claimed the lives of three other people: An 89-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man, and a 39-year-old man.

Meanwhile, three patients have recovered from COVID-19.

Since the start of the outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have performed 512 medical tests for suspected COVID-19 cases that yielded negative results.

Morocco is now under a nationwide lockdown after the government declared a state of emergency on March 19. The lockdown came into effect starting March 20 at 6 p.m.

Violators of the state of emergency measures will face sentences of one to three months in prison and a fine ranging between MAD 300 to 1,300 ($30 to $132).