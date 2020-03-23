7 More New Coronavirus Cases in Morocco Bring Total to 122

Around 523 suspected cases tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health confirmed seven more coronavirus cases (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Morocco to 122 as of 11 a.m. on Monday, March 23.

The ministry detected two new cases in Fez, three in Rabat, one in Casablanca, and one in Tetouan.

The official website that the ministry created to update Moroccans, www.CovidMaroc.ma, on the coronavirus situation in Morocco shows that the region with the most COVID-19 patients is the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region with 37 cases.

The region with the second most cases is Casablanca-Settat with 27 cases, while the Meknes-Fez region has the third most with 26 cases. The Guelmim-Oued Noun region has only one case, while Marrakech-Safi has 13 cases.

Eastern Morocco has five vases, Beni Mellal-Khenifra three cases, and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has eight.

Souss-Massa has six cases. The southern regions of Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab and Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra have none.

Morocco declared a state of emergency on March 19. The measure, which will run until April 20, is part of the nationwide campaign against the spread of the pandemic.

Health authorities are advising people to stay home as much as possible, while following hygienic measures to avoid infections. People should wash their hands regularly and cover their noses and mouths while sneezing and coughing.

Health experts are also advising people to keep a good distance between each other to decrease the chance of spreading the virus.