Pharmaceutical Group in Morocco Denies Export of Chloroquine

The Moroccan Ministry of Health said last week that chloroquine is under trial across the world to see whether the medication is effective for the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – The pharmaceutical group Sanofi Maroc has denied it is exporting Nivaquine (chloroquine sulfate) from Morocco.

In a statement, the group said on Sunday that it produces the antimalarial medication on the Sanofi industrial in Morocco and only markets the medicine locally.

The statement comes in response to an article that asserted the stock of Nivaquine Morocco bought was to go to sub-Saharan Africa. A Moroccan media outlet ran the article on Radio France International, according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

Sanofi group, however, emphasized that Nivaquine’s marketing authorization (AMM) is valid “only for the Moroccan market.”

The group also delivered all of its stock of Nivaquine and Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine) to the Ministry of Health. The medication helps in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and collagen diseases, the statement added.

Sanofi Maroc, the statement added, “follows very closely, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the evolution of clinical trials concerning these two molecules: chloroquine sulfate and hydroxychloroquine.”

While there have been rumors of chloroquine’s use in treating the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health informed the public on March 20 that medicines containing chloroquine are still undergoing clinical trials to determine their efficiency in treating COVID-19.

Chloroquine is used to prevent and treat malaria. Medical experts across the world have been trying the medicine on patients with the coronavirus to test its efficacy in treating the pandemic.

Morocco has confirmed 122 cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths as of March 23.

In order to prevent further proliferation, Morocco imposed a nationwide lockdown which will run until April 20.

Only people with permits from authorities can leave their houses for work, groceries, or medical emergencies.