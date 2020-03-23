Morocco Confirms 12 More Coronavirus Cases, Total Climbs to 134

The number of negative tests on suspected cases of the novel coronavirus increased to 571.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco confirmed 12 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 134 as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The new cases include seven patents in Casablanca, two in Marrakech, and three in Meknes. Earlier today, the health ministry confirmed seven new cases.

Morocco has tested 571 suspected cases that came back negative.

The Casablanca-Settat region has the highest number of cases, with 34 patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra is the region with the second most cases, with 32 cases. Fez-Meknes region is third with 29 cases.

Morocco declared a state of emergency on March 19 that went into effect on March 20. The government announced on Sunday that the measure will continue until April 20. The state of emergency is part of the nationwide campaign against the spread of the pandemic.

Only people with signed “exceptional movement permits” can leave their home if they work or for groceries and other emergency cases.

Health authorities are advising people to stay home as much as possible, while following hygienic measures to avoid infections. People should wash their hands regularly and cover their noses and mouths while sneezing and coughing.

Health experts are also advising people to keep a good distance between each other to decrease the chance of spreading the virus.