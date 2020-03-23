Morocco Investigates Doctor With COVID-19 Who Performed Surgeries

A doctor who tested positive for the virus was also found to be lying about his credentials.

Rabat – The prosecutor’s office in the northern Moroccan city of Tetouan has opened an investigation into a doctor who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and may have been infectious while he continued to work.

The doctor returned from a stay abroad before the March 15 ban of international flights by the Moroccan government. After his return, the doctor kept seeing patients and performed two surgeries, the Ministry of Health told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

Later, the doctor tested positive for COVID-19, and authorities discovered he was in breach of the ethical rules of medicine. The doctor is an internist but pretended to be an obstetrician-gynecologist, the statement added. Along with the prosecutor’s office, the Ministry of Health is conducting an administrative investigation through its general inspectorate.

In addition to the doctor’s malfeasance, the provincial delegate of the Ministry of Health had not updated the doctor on proper protocols to follow in light of the spread of COVID-19 and shared some of the responsibility for putting the patients in danger of infection, according to MAP.

The Ministry of Health and the prosecutor’s office of Tetouan decided to close the doctor’s office and clinic and will take legal and administrative proceedings against the doctor and the provincial delegate of the Ministry of Health.

Fake, fake, fake

In a similar case of “coronavirus fraud” on March 20, a Committee for the Control and Monitoring of Market Supply in Kenitra reported a product being sold under false pretenses as a “disinfectant.”

The product was presented to customers as a disinfecting solution for hands and surfaces, but an inspection found the claim to be false.

The factory also did not have an official permit.

The committee closed the factory and transported the responsible individuals to judicial authorities for further investigation.

Meanwhile, many Moroccans have expressed their gratitude to medical professionals for their dedication, sacrifice, and immense efforts in the fight of COVID-19.

Volunteer professors, graphic designers, and teachers launched an initiative on social media on March 19 to celebrate the “incredible efforts” of Moroccan medical professionals, calling them the “real heroes of the moment and the country.”

“Let’s thank our heroes who defend us, doctors, nurses and staff working in the domain of health services,” wrote Taoufik Afkinich, professor of English Studies at Ibn-Tofail University in Kenitra.

Morocco’s Ministry of Interior declared a state of emergency that began Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m.

The country has registered 134 confirmed cases, including four deaths and three recoveries, as of 12:30 p.m. today.