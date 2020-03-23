Morocco Receives Chinese Cargo to Help Challenge COVID-19 Spread

Local media is already reporting on the shipment of the cargo from China to Morocco.

Rabat – The Chinese government reiterated its solidarity with Morocco and its willingness to provide the country material support against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 20.

Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita on the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, March 20.

Wang stressed that the epidemic is currently spreading to different parts of the world and is proliferating rapidly, but assured that “China is monitoring the situation closely.”

During his phone call with Bourita and other conversations with Hungarian and Greek officials, the Chinese FM expressed his country’s readiness to provide assistance to countries affected by the virus.

“China will help and support countries affected by the epidemic by providing the necessary medical supplies, sharing its experience in fighting the epidemic and sending teams of experts,” Yi said to the ministers.

The official affirmed that China is ready to assist all countries affected by the virus, despite having its own urgent needs for medical supplies.

Morocco and China maintain strong diplomatic relations, with continuous vows to continue to strengthen collaboration in all fields, including trade.

Local Moroccan media are already reporting that a Chinese shipment of medical supplies has arrived in the North African country, but the state media has not yet confirmed the news.

Moroccan outlet Telquel quoted a diplomatic source who said that an airplane carrying the Chinese shipment landed in Morocco today, March 23.

To date, Morocco has confirmed 134 cases of the virus, including four deaths and three full recoveries. The Moroccan government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 19 to limit the movement of citizens and residents and curb the spread of the virus.