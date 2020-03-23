Police Arrest 5 Instigators of Fez Demonstration Amid State of Emergency

Police also arrested two people in Tangier for inciting others to participate in unauthorized demonstrations during the state of emergency.

Rabat – Police in Fez have arrested five suspects, including former terrorism and extremism offenders, for inciting people to participate in demonstrations during the national state of emergency.

The suspects are now in custody for their involvement in encouraging people to disobey the national lockdown orders put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said today.

Police in Tangier arrested two suspects aged 24 and 42 on the same charges.

More arrests happened in the northern city of Tetouan, where security services intercepted two suspects, aged 22 and 21, for obstructing local authorities’ precautionary measures.

The two suspects in Tetouan also instigated public assembly and disobedience of the lockdown.

Police are still investigating to find any additional suspects involved in instigating violations of the lockdown.

Morocco entered the state of emergency on March 20, limiting movement to protect citizens from infections and prevent the pandemic’s spread.

A committee for the Ministry of Interior within the House of Representatives unanimously voted for draft decree Law 2.20.292 to penalize violators of the state of emergency on Monday.

The draft law criminalizes all actions seeking to undermine the country’s state of emergency.

Convicted people would receive a sentence ranging from one to three months for disobeying the ordinance. They would also have to pay a fine of MAD 300 to 1,300 if convicted.

Commenting on the draft law, Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit said the bill falls within the framework of taking urgent and necessary preventive measures in accordance with the provisions of Article 21 of the Constitution. The draft decree seeks to ensure the safety of the population and the integrity of the national territory, within the framework of respecting the rights and freedoms guaranteed to all.

The state of emergency will continue until April 20.