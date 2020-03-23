Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Moroccans continue to show exemplary support for foreigners in the country.

Rabat – Among hundreds of videos to appear in recent days of local authorities enforcing the lockdown in Morocco, one video has attracted the praise of internet users.

The video shows a qaid (senior official) walking around a residential complex with a large sub-Saharan African community and assuring residents that they will remain safe from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Using a megaphone, the qaid not only asked the residents to stay home, he also tried to calm their fears during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Dear African compatriots, you’re all welcome. This is your home,” said the official in French.

“Dear African friends, we are here to serve you. Welcome to your second African country. Don’t panic and stay home,” he continued.

The speech attracted a wave of applause from the residents and much praise on social media. Moroccan internet users appreciated the initiative from local authorities, considering how difficult it is to live through a state of health emergency when one is away from their home country.

“Qaids are the stars of the coronavirus [crisis] in Morocco,” commented the journalist and member of the communication cell at Morocco’s Special Development Committee (CSMD), Abdellah Tourabi.