The majority of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases are concentrated in the Fez-Meknes region, with 35 cases, followed by Casablanca-Settat (34 cases) and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (32 cases).

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed nine new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), reaching a total of 143 confirmed cases as of March 23, at 6 p.m.

Today marked the largest 24-hour increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, with 28 more cases than the day before.

Health authorities also announced two new recoveries in Rabat and Temara. The total number of recoveries from the virus currently stands at five.

The region of Marrakech-Safi confirmed 15 cases, while the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region recorded nine cases.

The regions with the least cases are the Oriental (seven cases), Souss-Massa (six cases), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (three cases), and the Draa-Tafilalet and Guelmim-Oued Noun regions with one case each.

Since the start of the outbreak, Moroccan heath officials have tested 643 suspected COVID-19 cases that yielded negative results.

Health authorities have also monitored 2,798 people who were in contact with COVID-19 patients. Around 2,117 of the suspected cases remain under monitoring, while 582 finished the monitoring period without showing any symptoms.

Monitoring led to suspecting 60 cases, of which 22 were confirmed as COVID-19 patients.