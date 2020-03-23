Soft Tech to Grant 10 Million Protective Masks to Moroccan Government

The company is mobilizing 300 personnel to work day and night to ensure the achievement of the set objective.

Rabat – Soft Tech, a subsidiary of SoftGroup, has announced the production of 10 million protective masks for the benefit of Morocco’s Ministry of the Interior and other public institutions.

In a statement released on Monday, the company said that it will manufacture the masks in record time and distribute them for free amid a worldwide shortage.

“The SoftGroup holding company has taken up the challenge of producing 10 million masks in a short period of time. All the resources have been devoted to the production of these masks, which are now rare worldwide,” said the press release.

The group has mobilized 300 employees to work day and night on the production of the masks.

The Casablanca-based company’s initiative intends to help the country by providing it with the necessary means to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morocco has three factories manufacturing protective masks, including one for the Royal Gendarmerie, another for Civil Protection, and a third located in Berrechid. The factories produce FFP2 masks and normal surgical masks.

In early March, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb said that Morocco has a current stock of more than 12 million masks and more will be produced.

Speaking before the Social Sectors Committee of the House of Representatives, Ait Taleb added that certain companies can temporarily shift their industrial activity towards the production of masks, if necessary.

Morocco has rapidly reacted to the spread of the COVID-19 since confirming its first cases and has implemented measures to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

The Ministry of the Interior imposed a state of emergency on Friday, March 20, effective until April 20 to contain the virus and mitigate the impact of the pandemic on Moroccan society and the national economy.